Hundreds To Race For Matt Tonight

Traffic in Windermere and Ambleside is expected to be busier than usual tonight, during the charity run for Matt Campbell.

Matt, from Kendal, died after collapsing during the London Marathon.

Fundraisers for his chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, are finishing the race distance for him.

Around £180,000 has been raised through his JustGiving page, here

Hundreds are expected to run the 3.7 miles from White Cross Bay to the Brathay Trust.

The road will not be closed to traffic during the event, but motorists should expect delays along the route from 6pm onwards, and police ask those driving to allow extra time for their journeys.

The Low Wood bay hotel water sports centre car park will be open and free, as will the Merewood Hotel lower car park. The Brathay Trust will also be assisting with mini bus transfers for returning runners to Ambleside.

Inspector Paul Latham said: "We hope that as many people as possible turn out this evening in memory of Matt, but ask that those who are joining in to act sensibly.

"Listen to the organisers, park in the directed places – please do not park or abandon vehicles along the A591, and follow the marshall’s instructions at all time.

"The roads are likely to be busy and we ask motorists to remain patient during this special event."