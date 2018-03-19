Inspired Kids Urged To Get On Two Wheels

19 March 2018, 16:14

Heron Hill pupils, Kendal

Children in Cumbria who rely on mum or dad's "taxi", are being urged to give cycling to school a try next month.

More than 50 schools across the county signed up to "The Big Pedal" last year.
 
This year's initiative starts on the 23rd of April and runs until May 4th, when it's hoped youngsters will take inspiration from Mark Beaumont's record-breaking trip around the world, which he finished in 78 days last September.
 
All schools entering the competition will receive a free 2018 wallchart and classroom resources that follow in Mark’s footsteps - stopping off in a different location around the world on each day of the challenge.
 
Last year, Cumbria's youngsters logged 7,910 bike journeys - and 9,396 trips by scooter.
 
Judith Aris, Active Travel Officer at Cumbria County Council, said: "The Big Pedal event is not only good for the environment, but travelling actively to school results in healthier and fitter children, and we hope they will carry this habit in to their teens and adulthood.
 
"This is a fantastic way to get children thinking about their physical health and wellbeing, and cycling and scooting to school is a brilliant way to start!"
 
Schools can register here.

