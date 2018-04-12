Kendal Calling Announce More Acts

Kendal Calling's announced its second wave of artists.

Grime acts Bugzy Malone and Lady Leshurr will play sets at the music festival this summer.

A statement from the organisers read: "Bringing his proclaimed grime set to the fields is Bugzy Malone, plus fellow grime superstar Lady Leshurr will be bringing her mix of Jamaican slang and Brummie tones for a foot-stomping main stage appeaace.

"On our Glow Stage, drum and bass pioneers London Elektricity will team up with Hospitality for their stage takeover like no other. Mancunian dance duo and creators of club hit ‘Marka’ Dub Phizik & Strategy will also take to the decks, alongside Logistics, Etherwood, Urban Dawn, Degs, Tempza and more!

"Elsewhere on the bill, former Augustines frontman William McCarthy will bring his signature folk rock style to Kendal, while Manchester’s own garage rock-pop blend Findlay, psych-rock outfit Saint Agnes, indie hotshots Judas, plus Sly Digs, Night Flowers, Tobi Sumnola, Cosmic Strip, Babyteeth, Paddy Considine’s Riding The Low will all be joining us in the fields!"

A number of new comedy acts have been confirmed too. The statement continued: "Looking for side-splitting comedy amongst the music? Look no further than our Soapbox stage, bursting at the seams with a belly full of laughs from some of the most renowned comedians including Hal Cruttenden, Katie Mulgrew, Mark Watson, Sarah Bennetto and many more! By night we invite Kunst Kabarat to celebrate the delightfully dark and wonderfully weird; a bohemian feast for the senses!"