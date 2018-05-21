Kendal Dad To Cycle For UHMBT's Neonatal
21 May 2018, 16:05
A dad from Kendal - who was told his newborn daughter only had a 50/50 chance of survival, is raising money for the UHMBT's neonatal unit in Lancaster.
"Despite set backs and many concerns she now continues to thrive and grow, enjoying life to the full as any normal toddler.
"Although Sophie is certainly a strong girl, with fighting spirit, we realise we owe so much to the staff at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
"If it were not for them our baby girl would not be here now. They did an amazing job.
You can help Oliver raise money by visiting his just giving page here.
"We look forward to watching his progress and are pleased Sophie is thriving."