Kendal Drug Dealer Jailed For Four Years

A Kendal drug dealer has been jailed for four years for drug supply offences.

Samuel Paisley of Lowgill was sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

He was arrested by officers in the Ambleside area on 20th January after being seen driving whilst disqualified in Kendal.

He was later linked to a stash of crack cocaine and heroin found in an area near to where he was arrested.



Detective Constable Tom Pearman, of South Cumbria Intelligence Unit, said: “This sentence sends a strong message that class A drug supply and the misery it inflicts on all involved will not be tolerated.”