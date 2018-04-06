Lakes And Furness Avoid Tougher Fares

Some Northern train services will soon charge commuters £20 - if they haven't bought a ticket before getting onboard.

However Northern has told Heart that at the moment, the plans are for the Manchester area only - with no plans to do the same on the Lakes and Furness Lines.

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director for Northern, said: "The penalty fares are a natural extension of the Buy Before You Board Campaign we launched in 2016 and follow a successful trial in Yorkshire earlier this year.

"Sadly there is still a minority who believe they have a right to travel without buying a ticket.

"Their actions reduce the overall income of the rail industry and, as a result, reduces the money available to invest in further improvements to the railway.

"Everyone who travels by train should have a valid ticket or pass.

"Or must be able to demonstrate they have made every effort to buy a ticket before they boarded.

"If they are unable to do either of these then, from the end of May, our authorised collectors will be on hand at stations along the routes to either issue £20 fines or ask customers to pay double the cost of a single ticket to their destination, whichever is higher."

The routes which will see penalty fares introduced are as follows:

· Manchester Victoria to York

· Manchester (all stations) to Liverpool via Newton le Willows/Warrington Central

· Manchester (all stations) to Wilmslow via Manchester Airport

Liam added: "We have invested in new state-of-the-art ticket machines across our network to help customers purchase tickets. These machines offer a full range of fares, including discounts.

"With online and mobile ticketing, as well as ticket offices at our staffed stations, there is really no reason for anyone to board a train without a valid ticket.

"For customers who want to pay by cash, our ticket machines will issue Promise to Pay notices which can be exchanged (along with a cash payment) for a ticket when on board the service or at the next available ticket office."