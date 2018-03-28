Lakes Attractions To Share £3m Fund

28 March 2018, 07:34

Wordsworth Museum

Some of the Lake District's cultural highlights will get a share of more than £3million in government funding.

It'll be spent on four tourist attractions - Windermere Jetty; Dove Cottage; the Wordsworth Museum; and Abbot Hall Art Gallery.

Councillor James Airey said: "This is great news for our area and our campaign to make sure jobs and prosperity are the top priority for South Lakeland."

The regeneration project aims to attract nearly 150,000 additional visitors, create or maintain 150 permanent jobs and boost cultural tourism to the newly designated World Heritage Site.

Latest News

See more Latest News

General Sir Nicholas Carter appointed head of British armed forces

Steve Smith and David Warner handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia

Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist wins Myanmar election in boost to democracy

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News