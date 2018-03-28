Lakes Attractions To Share £3m Fund

Some of the Lake District's cultural highlights will get a share of more than £3million in government funding.

It'll be spent on four tourist attractions - Windermere Jetty; Dove Cottage; the Wordsworth Museum; and Abbot Hall Art Gallery.

Councillor James Airey said: "This is great news for our area and our campaign to make sure jobs and prosperity are the top priority for South Lakeland."

The regeneration project aims to attract nearly 150,000 additional visitors, create or maintain 150 permanent jobs and boost cultural tourism to the newly designated World Heritage Site.