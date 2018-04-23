Lakes Chef Dies In London Marathon

A chef from the Lake District died during the London Marathon.

29-year old Matt Campbell collapsed after 22 miles.

He'd been running for theBrathay Trust children's charity in memory of his dad.

You can find his fundraising page here.

A statement from race organisers read: "With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

"Matt Campbell, aged 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and, although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends."