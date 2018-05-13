Lakes Event Raises £10,000 For Nepal

13 May 2018, 10:47

Festival of Light for Nepal

Another £10,000 has been raised for the victims of the Nepal earthquake of 2015 - at the Lakeland Festival of Light.

Catbells was lit up by hundreds of walkers earlier this month - to help survivors, three years on.
 
The Lakeland Festival of Light is the brainchild of Matt Le Voi, Owner of Lakes based outdoor activity company Lakeland Mountain Guides.
 
As a regular visitor to Nepal, Matt has ensured that every year since the 8.1 magnitude earthquake killed 9,000 people in the country it is brought back to the public eye and funds are sent to the country to aid the relief work. 
 
This year, more than 700 people attended the event which revisited the 2016 venue of Catbells. 
 
Matt said: "I’ll never get over the generosity and support, ranging from the participants through to raffle prize donors.
 
"Big thanks have to go to the marshals, the National Trust for allowing us to use the mountain, Little Chamonix Café for baking so many cakes, and of course our talented team of official event photographers."
 
The £10,000 raised brings the total funds sent to Nepal in just three years to in excess of £40,000.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Father of children killed in mass shooting of Australian family points finger at grandfather

Iraq sees lowest election turnout for 15 years with just 44.5% casting vote

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan 'finding it hard to quit' because he's 'winning more than ever'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News