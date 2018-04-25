Lancaster Eighth Best UK Uni

25 April 2018, 06:00

Lancaster University

Lancaster's come eighth in an annual league table of the UK's top universities.

The rankings in the Complete University Guide are based on factors like student satisfaction and job prospects.

Cambridge tops the list for an eight year in a row.

Dr Bernard Kingston, chairman of thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk, said: "It is a fact that Cambridge and Oxford have usually topped the table. But some 20 British universities could be regarded as top world-class institutions - some ancient like Cambridge and Oxford, and some modern like Warwick and Lancaster. All are able to attract faculty and research funding globally.

"This clearly influences the quality of their undergraduate teaching and enables them to recruit high-quality students. All universities strive for continual improvement, and it is conceivable that in the future others may pose a challenge to Cambridge and Oxford."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn tells Amber Rudd to resign for 'hardening cruel' Windrush policy

Why Takeda's £46bn deal for Shire is not in the bag

Arsene Wenger suggests Arsenal departure timing 'not my decision'

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News