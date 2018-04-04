Lancaster Flood Action Group Agreed
4 April 2018, 13:37
Residents from south east Lancaster have agreed to set up a flood action group, in response to several homes being hit by floodwater last November.
County Councillor Erica Lewis, who organised the meeting, told Heart: "We heard that many residents are concerned they will flood again. This makes the news from the Environment Agency that they will dredge Burrow Beck this quarter welcome, but more work will be needed.
"News from the Environment Agency that they are working with other agencies to identify all sources and causes of flooding are also welcome, and residents reported productive discussions with the EA regarding possible works behind Canterbury Road and along Cranwell Avenue.
Significant concerns were also raised that the National Policy Planning Framework, which establishes the rules for planning at a national level, do not give local authorities enough support to make planning decisions that minimise future flood risk.
Cllr Lewis added: "Throughout the meeting concerns were raised that although flooding from Burrow Beck is now a regular problem the national policy planning framework doesn’t allow any agency to require developers to undertake or contribute to remedial work to limit future flood risk."