Lancs PCC: Police Funding Needs Re-Think
9 April 2018, 15:37
Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner is calling on the government to reconsider police funding amid increasing demands on police, as the Home Secretary's latest announcement contained no new money to tackle violent crime.
"The reality is we are seeing more and more people contacting the police, with Lancashire having the highest volume of calls for its population outside London. The demands being placed on the force continue to put a significant strain on frontline policing.
"I agree that crime is complex and for years Lancashire Police have been leading the way through early action interventions with vulnerable children, families and adults.
"I have also supported communities themselves to help tackle crime and keep Lancashire safe, with almost £350,000 of funding last year for locally identified projects and initiatives.
"Time and again I have said the government must open their eyes and understand the impact that austerity in policing, and throughout the public sector, is having. Sadly, when the time has come for action, all we get are rehashed policies and no extra resources."
Since 2010, Lancashire Constabulary have had to make over £84m of savings and still have to make an estimated £18m more by 2022, despite Government claims that police budgets have been protected.
These reductions have led to the loss of around 800 officers and 350 police staff which include PCSOs as well as other staff.