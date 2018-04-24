Last Turbines Go Up at Walney Wind Farm

The final turbines at the world's largest offshore wind farm, off the coast of Barrow, have been installed.

It means 87 turbines are now standing tall at the Walney Extension site.

When fully operational, it will be able to power more than half a million UK homes every year.

Andrew Cotterell, Walney Extension Programme Director, said: "We're delighted to announce that all 87 turbines have been installed.

"It's thanks to the hard work of all the teams involved, both within Orsted and our partner contractors, that we have successfully reached this significant milestone on schedule.

"We are now focussed on completing construction and looking forward to seeing the world's largest wind farm brought safely into commercial operation later this year."