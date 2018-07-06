Lord Clark Attacks LDNPA

Lord Clark of Windermere's attacked Lake District bosses.

He says the National Park Authority is not using World Heritage status "to keep the area beautiful, but to make money."

He spoke at a meeting of Friends of the Lake District who aren't happy about the Lake District 'Local Plan' - a document which outlines plots of land which could be built on in future.

Lord Clark, who was Chair of the Lake District National Park Partnership until recently, said: “World Heritage Status is seen by many influential people in the national park as an opportunity, not to keep the area beautiful, but to make money. And I think that is a real, real problem.”

“I want people to come to the Lake District, I want people to come and share my love of the beauty and inspiration I get from the landscape.

“The Thirlmere zip wire proposition got home to me the struggle we are going to have in the months and years to come. We must be vigilant.”

Douglas Chalmers, Chief Executive, Friends of the Lake District: “The Lake District National Park Authority’s Local Plan Review seriously underestimates the needs of local people and of the environment and landscape of the Lake District in its drive to pack yet more visitors into the National Park.

“We believe that the needs of Lake District residents are being undervalued. The Plan focuses on the visitor economy and bringing an even greater number of tourists to the Lake District.”