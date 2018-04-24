Macmillan "Delight" Over RLI Service
24 April 2018, 11:29
A cancer support charity has expressed its "delight" at the opening of a brand new information and support centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Jez Such, Macmillan's Partnership Manager for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: "A cancer diagnosis can affect every aspect of peoples’ lives and bring all kinds of questions and uncertainty for patients, their families and friends.
"We are delighted to officially open our new centre at RLI and ensure that anyone affected by cancer across Lancaster, Morecambe and South Cumbria, has access to the right information and emotional support when they need it most and right on their doorstep."
The Macmillan team at RLI will refer anyone with a cancer diagnosis, or who is concerned about cancer, to other local support services.