Macmillan "Delight" Over RLI Service

A cancer support charity has expressed its "delight" at the opening of a brand new information and support centre at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Macmillan Cancer Support, in partnership with the UHMBT set up the service near the entrance of Medical Unit 1 on Ashton Road.



Jez Such, Macmillan's Partnership Manager for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: "A cancer diagnosis can affect every aspect of peoples’ lives and bring all kinds of questions and uncertainty for patients, their families and friends.



"We are delighted to officially open our new centre at RLI and ensure that anyone affected by cancer across Lancaster, Morecambe and South Cumbria, has access to the right information and emotional support when they need it most and right on their doorstep."



The Macmillan team at RLI will refer anyone with a cancer diagnosis, or who is concerned about cancer, to other local support services.

Pauline Robinson, Macmillan Lead Cancer Nurse at RLI, said: "The provision of evidence based up-to-date cancer information in a dedicated information and support centre offers an opportunity for patients and carers to simply ‘walk in’ and access vital support and a library of relevant information to assist with living with and beyond cancer."

Den Bray, Chair of Morecambe Bay Prostate Support Group, joined the Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Mace, to cut the ribbon at the brand new facility.

Macmillan also plans to open further information outlets at Furness General and Westmorland Hospitals as the service expands.