Man Admits Historic Child Sex Crimes

11 July 2018, 06:37

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

A man from Burneside's facing jail for a series of sex crimes against a teenage girl.

Steven Airey admitted four historic offences.

The 50-year old had already pleaded guilty to making more than 1,600 indecent photos of a child last year.

Airey - of Hall Road - will be sentenced later this month.

Recorder Clemitson told Airey at Carlisle Crown Court: "Clearly you must ready yourself for a significant custodial sentence."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox ups bid for Sky to £14 a share
Hodge Close Quarry

Quarry Searched For Missing Man

Missing ducks

Rare Ducks Stolen In Grange

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News