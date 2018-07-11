Man Admits Historic Child Sex Crimes

On Air Now
11 July 2018, 06:37
A man from Burneside's facing jail for a series of sex crimes against a teenage girl.
Steven Airey admitted four historic offences.
The 50-year old had already pleaded guilty to making more than 1,600 indecent photos of a child last year.
Airey - of Hall Road - will be sentenced later this month.
Recorder Clemitson told Airey at Carlisle Crown Court: "Clearly you must ready yourself for a significant custodial sentence."