Man Arrested After Handgun Report

Armed police were on the streets of Kendal yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

They were responding to a call about someone having a handgun.

A 26-year old was arrested on suspicion of possesion of a firearm and theft.

Cumbria Police say there was no wider threat to the public.

A statement from the force read: "A man has been arrested following an incident in Kendal town centre today (24th June).

"Police were contacted at 2:55pm today, to the report of a male carrying a suspected handgun.

"Officers were deployed to the scene and armed officers were deployed as a precaution.

"A 26-year-old man from Cumbria, was arrested on Suspicion of Possession of a Firearm and Theft.

"He remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"There was no perceived threat to the public.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 156 of the 24th June 2018."