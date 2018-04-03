Man Denies Arson At Kendal Church

A man accused of starting a fire at a church in Kendal "with intent to endanger life" will go on trial in June.

52 year old Jeffrey Hayton – of New Road, denied the charges at Carlisle Crown Court today (Tuesday).

The court heard that on February 26th, he set fire to robes belonging to St George's Church on Castle Street.

It is alleged he did so "intending to destroy or damage such property, and intending thereby to endanger the life of another".

Hayton also pleaded not guilty to allegedly burgling the church with intent to do damage.

His trial is expected to last two to three days.

In the meantime, he was remanded in custody.