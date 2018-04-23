Man Dies Diving In Lake District

A diver died after getting into difficulties in the Lake District.

The man, from Lancashire and in his 60s, was pulled from Wast Water on Saturday - that's the National Park's deepest lake.

Police tells us there were no suspicious circumstances.

A statement from Cumbria Police read: "The diver pulled from Wast Water earlier this afternoon [Saturday] – a man in his 60s from the Lancs area - has died.

"The next of kin of the man have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared to be passed on to the coroner."

A spokesperson from Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said: "We were called by NWAS about reports of a diver who had got into trouble on Wast Water and was under the water.

"Other divers in the area were able to bring the diver back to the surface from where the team boat was able to take him to the lake shore.

"All possible attempts were made to revive the diver but unfortunately they proved unsuccessful.

"Our thoughts are with the divers family and friends."