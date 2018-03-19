Man Dies In Helvellyn Fall

19 March 2018, 06:09

Mountain Rescuers on Helvellyn

A man died in a fall on Helvellyn at the weekend.

He slipped from the main path at Brown Cove Crags on Saturday.

Mountain Rescue volunteers have again emphasized the dangers of the Lakes peaks during full winter conditions.

A spokesperson from Keswick MRT said: "A man was reported to have fallen over 200ft, hitting rocks on the way down. This was in the same place as two recent incidents, on the main footpath from Swirls car park to Helvellyn summit in the area beside Brown Cove crags.

"A passing doctor also managed to get to the casualty quickly, but regrettably, the injuries the man had sustained were so serious that he didn’t survive.

"The Team cannot emphasise enough the serious challenge that the mountain poses in these winter conditions; snow patches have frozen to bullet hard ice, making crampons, and an ice axe to arrest any slip/fall absolutely essential."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow UK

Find Out About Snow School Closures In Your Local Area

Morecambe RNLI attend cliff fall rescue

Woman Survives Cliff Top Fall

Chemical weapons inspectors: What will they do?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News