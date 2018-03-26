Man Jailed After Drugs Found in Car Boot

A Rochdale man who admitted transporting cocaine and cannabis through South Cumbria has been jailed for 40 months.

Alan Peel's car was stopped by police in Kirkby Lonsdale in January, when drugs worth more than £5,000 were found in the boot.

More drugs and cash was then found during a search of his home.

And mobile phone analysis revealed text message "requests from street dealers for wholesale amounts" of illegal substances.

Peel, of Belfield Lawn, admitted possessing class A cocaine and class B cannabis, both with intent to supply; and having criminal property - the cash.

A man with "no significant previous convictions for drugs", he was handed the 40-month jail term by Judge James Adkin.