Man Sentenced After Kendal Pub Grope

A man from Kendal who groped a woman between her legs has been jailed for nine months.

Lukasz Bala was found guilty today at Carlisle Crown Court, after it happened in Smokies Bar in April last year.

A warrant's out for his arrest though - it's thought he's currently in his native Poland.

The 36 year-old's trial went ahead in his absence.

"He came up behind me - quite close behind me - and put his hand between my legs," his victim said, adding that it remained there for "10 to 15 seconds".

The sober woman grabbed the culprit's fingers and pointed him out to a bouncer. She picked out Bala, who had been "in drink", during a later identification procedure.

The woman had flashbacks to the incident, and been left "absolutely stunned".

After hearing evidence during the trial, a jury of seven women and five men today unanimously convicted Bala of a sexual assault charge he had previously denied.

Recorder Mark Ainsworth gave a jail term to the absent Bala, of Greengate, Kendal, for what he described as a "very unpleasant" crime.

Bala will be arrested upon his return to the UK and ordered to serve the jail term. He must also sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.