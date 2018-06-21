Man Sentenced For Child Sex Offences

A man who was snared by paedophile hunters in Cumbria has been sent to rehab.

Steven Hodgson admitted two child sex offences.

The 48-year old started lewd online chats with who he thought were 13-year old girls, but they were adult members of two vigilante groups.

He was confronted at his parents' Cleator Moor home by the vigilantes, who live-streamed their encounter before police attended.

Hodgson, now of Brewery Street, Barrow, had been forced to move out of their house, had taken responsibility for the offences and expressed genuine remorse and regret.

A man with no previous convictions, he admitted two offences of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He will also sign the sex offenders' register.