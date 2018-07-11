Man's Body Found In Quarry

A missing man's body has been found in a quarry near Coniston.

The 30-year old, from Barrow, was pulled from the water at Hodge Close.

Emergency workers were called there last night after a report someone had jumped in.

A Cumbria Police statement read: "Cumbria Police can confirm that a body of a man was found late last night (10th July) at Hodge Close Quarry, Coniston.

"Police were contacted at 5.46pm yesterday following a report of a male jumping from height into water.

"A multi-agency search operation took place and a body of a 30-year-old man from Barrow was discovered.

"The deceased’s family have been notified and the Coroner has been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."