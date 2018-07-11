Man's Body Found In Quarry
11 July 2018, 10:28
A missing man's body has been found in a quarry near Coniston.
The 30-year old, from Barrow, was pulled from the water at Hodge Close.
Emergency workers were called there last night after a report someone had jumped in.
A Cumbria Police statement read: "Cumbria Police can confirm that a body of a man was found late last night (10th July) at Hodge Close Quarry, Coniston.
"Police were contacted at 5.46pm yesterday following a report of a male jumping from height into water.
"A multi-agency search operation took place and a body of a 30-year-old man from Barrow was discovered.
"The deceased’s family have been notified and the Coroner has been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious."