Maternity Scandal: NMC Put Lives At Risk

The nursing regulator's been criticised for ignoring patients and for taking too long to react to concerns about midwives during the Morecambe Bay maternity scandal.

A review's been carried out into the handling of unnecessary deaths of 11 babies and one mother at Furness General Hospital in Barrow, between 2004 and 2013.

It's found the Nursing and Midwifery Council failed to act on information provided by the police for almost two years.

Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock said: “This devastating report shows how local families were systematically obstructed and failed by an organisation whose conduct has brought shame on the proud and vital profession it is supposed to represent.

“The report shows how the organisation covered up and closed ranks to protect their own rather than treating grieving families with common decency.

“It is absolutely right that Jackie Smith has stood down as a result of these appalling revelations; her departure must herald a total transformation in culture at the NMC.”