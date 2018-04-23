Men Asked Why They Don't Report Abuse

Men in Cumbria who are stuck in abusive relationships are being asked why they are often reluctant to ask for help.

Psychologists at the University of Cumbria think they might be too embarrassed - and are doing a new survey to find out.

Principal lecturer Dr Julie Taylor said: "We have confirmed a real issue here and the challenge now is to look at what barriers exist for men when trying to ask for help, or leave the relationship.

"We’re specifically looking to identify the hurdles that exist with the aim of identifying what can be done to encourage more men to take the first step to ask for help."

The survey is here

Last week, research by the University of Cumbria was presented at the University of Frankfurt at an event said to be among the first in Germany to highlight the issue of male abuse.

Dr Liz Bates, a senior lecturer in applied psychology, added: "It’s encouraging this issue is now receiving more attention and we’re hopeful this latest research will influence change among those organisations that offer support to enable them to help more men in crisis."

The survey is open until July.