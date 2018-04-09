Millom Teen Goes Missing

Police need help finding a missing Millom teenager.

16-year old Beth Robertson disappeared from home on Saturday lunchtime.

A statement from Cumbria Police read: "Beth is described as a white female, 5’5” and as having black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans with ripped knees, and a black North Face jacket.

"Beth is believed to be in either Millom or Barrow, but could have travelled further afield.

"Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101. Police also ask Beth, if she see this appeal to get in touch directly to let them know she is safe and well."