Milnthorpe Zoo Welcomes Snow Leopard Cub

A zoo in Milnthorpe's welcomed a snow leopard cub.

The tiny spotted ball of fur arrived last month at the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis.

It's already charming visitors as it start to follow mum Tara out of the den and into the enclosure.

New zoo manager Jack Williams says: “It really is a dream come true- after growing up with the zoo, becoming manager gives me a great opportunity to manage and shape its future. With such good weather and so many new born babies, I couldn’t have had a more incredible start. I was told I’d got the manager’s job, and just days later the baby snow leopard was born.”

Zoo owner Jo Marsden adds: “For Jack to become zoo manager just four years after joining the staff is credit to his dedication and development, and we’re pleased there’s so much to keep him busy! It will be an amazing summer for visitors, too - like our previous cubs, our new snow leopard cub will play an important part in the European breeding program (EEP), and will go to another zoo at some stage to help conserve the species. This is a great chance to see it grow and play over its first summer.”