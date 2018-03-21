Missing Teens Could Be In Barrow

There's an appeal to help find two missing teenage boys who it's thought are in the Barrow Island area.

14-year old Amari Shambler and Liam Johnston, who's 15, disappeared in Lancashire a week ago.



A Cumbria Police statement continued: "Amari is described as black, with short, black hair. Liam is described as being 5ft 5”, white, with short, fair hair.



"Anyone with information, or who sees the two teenagers, is asked to contact police on 101 and ask to speak to a Barrow officer."