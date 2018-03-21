Missing Teens Could Be In Barrow

21 March 2018, 09:11

Amari Shambler and Liam Johnston

There's an appeal to help find two missing teenage boys who it's thought are in the Barrow Island area.

14-year old Amari Shambler and Liam Johnston, who's 15, disappeared in Lancashire a week ago.

A Cumbria Police statement continued: "Amari is described as black, with short, black hair. Liam is described as being 5ft 5”, white, with short, fair hair.

"Anyone with information, or who sees the two teenagers, is asked to contact police on 101 and ask to speak to a Barrow officer."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Baby Name Predictions

Bookies slash odds on Prince William and Kate Middleton calling new baby Alice

Umpires to be allowed to send players off under new ECB disciplinary measures

Goldman and Wellcome Trust team up for £1.2bn Network Rail bid

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News