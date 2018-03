Missing Wales Man Could Be In Cumbria

Police say a man who's gone missing from North Wales could be in Cumbria.

59 year old Timothy Evans from Llandudno has been missing since Thursday night.

Police have released the photo above in efforts to trace him.

Mr Evans is described as 5’5" with a large build.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact North Wales Police on 101.