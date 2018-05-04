More Cancellations For Lakes Line Trains

4 May 2018, 11:26

Oxenholme Station

Calls for Northern to be stripped of the franchise to run trains on the lakes line are intensifying.

This week, dozens of services have been cancelled after the morning rush hour, throughout the whole day.
 
The company says it doesn't have enough drivers.
 
An update from Northern reads: "A shortage of train drivers has resulted in fewer trains being able to run between Oxenholme Lake District and Windermere.
 
"Replacement buses are running in place of cancelled trains. These will be operated by Phantom Travel and Coastal Coaches.
 
"Disruption is expected to continue until at least the end of service. Check before you travel".
 
Further details are here.
 
Last week, South Lakes MP Tim Farron demanded Northern voluntarily gave up the franchise, or were stripped of it by the government.
 

