More Cumbria-Manchester Trains Planned

22 March 2018, 15:34

Northern Trains

More trains linking South Cumbria directly with Manchester Airport will be in service from this May.

Northern will operate four services in both directions every day between Barrow and the airport, as well as more direct services between Windermere and Manchester Piccadilly.
 
There will also be later evening trains between Barrow and Carlisle, as well as regular Sunday services.
 
The enhanced services form part of Northern’s May timetable change, which is paving the way for future improvements and getting the network ready for the arrival of Northern’s fully refurbished trains.
 
Sharon Keith, Northern’s Regional Director, said: "By 2020 we will provide 2,000 extra services across the Northern network each week, will have introduced 98 brand new trains, will have fully refurbished our fleet and removed all Pacers from the line.
 
"We are absolutely committed to transforming the journey experience for our customers."

