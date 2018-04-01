Morecambe Bay Coastline On Flood Alert

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Morecambe Bay coastline today (Sunday).

It's in place right from Roa Island, all the way around to Carnforth, for between 10am and 2pm.

Sandside is the area most likely to be affected, but flooding is possible for low lying areas around Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, Grange-over-Sands, Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale.

Onshore flooding may occur to roads, and some properties along the coast may be affected.

The Environment Agency is advising people to stay away from risk areas during the high spring tides.

A spokesperson said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and reissue this alert for subsequent high tides if needed.

"At the moment, Sunday night's high tide is not expected to reach alert level, but Monday lunchtime's tide may again exceed the alert threshold."