Morecambe FC Sold - Again

Morecambe Football Club has been sold, again - days before their football league future is decided.

London-based Bond Group Investments Limited are now the majority shareholders.

It ends a couple of years of uncertainty off-the-pitch following the debacle of Diego Lemos' short-lived reign.

Chairman Peter McGuigan says the club can look forward to "stability and growth".

The Shrimps could be relegated from the football league this weekend if they lose to Coventry and Barnet beat already-relegated Chesterfield.

Fans are being offered free coach travel to that game.

Chairman Peter McGuigan said: "We are very pleased to confirm this transaction and look forward to a period of sustained stability and growth within the Club.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank everyone connected to the Club for their patience and outstanding contribution during a difficult period for all concerned over the last few months."

More to follow...