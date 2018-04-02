Morecambe Shooting: Appeal To Trace Man

Police have released details of a man they'd like to speak to after a shooting in Morecambe in December.

Officers want help finding 25-year old Daniel Simpson (pictured).

Four people have been charged in connection to the case - a woman survived being shot in the face.

Detective Chief Inspector Becky Smith, of West CID, said: “We need to trace Daniel Simpson as part of our on-going investigation into this incident and I would urge anyone with information on where he might be to get in touch with us. I would also ask Simpson himself to contact us if he sees this appeal so we can arrange to speak with him.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0035 of December 2nd (2017) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.