Mountain Goat Runs Lakes Line Shuttle

A Windermere-based tour operator's doing its bit to help rail passengers let down by Northern Rail's decision to suspend services on the Lakes Line.

Mountain Goat will run free morning and evening shuttle buses between Oxenholme and Windermere.

Operations Director, Robin Tyson, says, “As a business which has actively promoted and flown the flag for the Lake District internationally for more than 40 years, we feel we should try to our best to assist our customers and minimise the disruption and inconvenience being caused by the lack of train services.

“Our main aim is that people arrive and leave with the right impression of our area, and that they experience our warm Cumbrian hospitality when travelling here. We really want to send out a message that the Lake District is open for business and you can get here easily.”

Mountain Goat’s daily Windermere-Oxenholme services are running as follows:

Mornings - Monday to Saturday:

8:45am: Windermere Information Centre to Oxenholme Station.

This will arrive for 9:15am connections from Oxenholme.

9:20am: Oxenholme Station (Kendal side bus stop) to Windermere Information Centre. This will arrive in Windermere for a 9:45 tour departure time.



Afternoons - Monday to Sunday:

5:30pm: Windermere Information Centre to Oxenholme Station.

This will arrive for 6:15pm connections from Oxenholme.

6.15pm Oxenholme Station to Windermere Information Centre (Kendal side bus stop).

To secure seats, Mountain Goat customers must book seats at least one hour in advance by calling 015934 45161 or emailing tours@mountain-goat.com