Mussel Beds Re-Open

10 July 2018, 10:28

Mussels

Locals and visitors looking to enjoy the good weather on the beach in Morecambe will have to share it with fishermen.

Morecambe Bay's seed mussel beds have been re-opened, just in time for the summer holidays.

Lancaster City Council admits the timing is a challenge - fishermen will be allowed access to the beach from the Battery car park.

Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for Environmental Services, said: “The collecting of seed mussels at this time of year isn’t entirely ideal, but the fishermen have a common law right to access the bay to make their living. The council’s role is to try and strike a balance between their requirements and those of residents and visitors.

“With activity being centred on the Battery car park at a time of the year when visitors and local people are making the most of the summer holidays, this is particularly challenging. We have a good working relationship with the fishermen so I’m confident that we have the right plans in place, but will monitor the situation closely.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Real Madrid and Juventus agree £105m Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Arsenal sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria

Donald Trump says UK in 'turmoil' ahead of his first visit as president

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News