New Appeal Made After Morecambe Shooting

As four people are due in court next week in connection with a shooting in Morecambe last year, police are again asking for help to find a fifth suspect.

A 29-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in December, after she was shot in the face through the window of her home on Buttermere Avenue.

Daniel Simpson is still wanted as the investigation continues. He has links to Lancashire and Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Four people will go on trial at Preston Crown Court on May 8th, charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Becky Smith, of West CID, said: "We urgently need to find Daniel Simpson as part of our on-going investigation into this incident and I would ask anyone with information on where he might be to get in touch with us.

"I would also ask Daniel himself to contact us if he sees this appeal so we can arrange to speak with him.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0035 of December 2nd (2017) or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, Jayden Williams, 25, of Allerton Road, Bradford and Damien Ivory, 23, of Basil Street, Bradford, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.