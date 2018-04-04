New Machine "Can Fix 60 Potholes A Day"

Lancashire's highways team is showing off a new machine, which they claim can fix up to 60 potholes every day.

The machines - which use a technique called "spray injection patching" have swung into action, patrolling the county's rural roads hit hardest by the damp winter weather.



While smaller pothole repair teams continue to fix individual holes reported by highway inspectors and members of the public, the spray injection machines are being used to both find and fix potholes on rural roads with the most problems.

Preventative measures are also being taken, by repairing minor areas of damage in efforts to stop potholes developing in the first place.



County Councillor Andrew Snowden, lead member for highways and transport, said: "The alternating spells of wet followed by cold weather we've had over the winter have created the perfect conditions for potholes to appear.



"Our highway teams have been working in all weathers to fix them, but it has been hard going at times as the wet and icy conditions have made it very difficult to make lasting repairs.



"As the warmer weather arrives and our annual programme of resurfacing begins I hope people will really see the difference as we get on top of the repair backlog and deal with the winter damage.



"One of the ways we're trying to make progress as quickly as possible is by using these spray injection machines which are very efficient and an excellent preventative tool to stop pothole problems from forming in the first place.



"We've already had four of these machines working over recent weeks, and now have six which will be with us until mid-October when the winter weather arrives again and they can no longer operate as effectively."

The county council has budgeted £23m for maintenance to Lancashire's road surfaces in 2018/19, with around £10m of this set aside to fix potholes and carry out minor repairs, such as spray injection patching.



Following a government announcement at the end of March, the council will also receive a further £2.4m from the national 'pothole action fund' - from which Cumbria will also benefit.



County Councillor Snowden added: "We are determined to address the problems of potholes and other road defects, which are such a concern for people across Lancashire.



"We've got an extensive programme of maintenance planned for the coming months, and with the help of technology such as the spray injection machines, I'm sure people will begin to see the difference in the condition of our roads very soon."