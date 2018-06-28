New Warning Of Dangers Of Morecambe Bay

There's another warning of the dangers out in Morecambe Bay after a callout for the RNLI last night.

Morecambe's volunteer crew were sent out to find two people cut off on a sandbank by the incoming tide near Green Street.

They managed to swim ashore before help arrived - the charity says they could easily have been swept away or sufferd cold water shock.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Colin Midwinter said: "With the current hot weather, it is natural that people should want to cool off in the sea but we would urge them to respect the water and be aware of the dangers posed by the incoming tide.

"We strongly advise them not to cross any channels, no matter how shallow, as these will quickly deepen and get wider as the tide starts to flood; making it very easy to be cut off.

"Also, although the weather is hot, the water is cold and cold water shock can mean even the strongest swimmer will struggle in the current of an incoming tide. We want to encourage people to enjoy the seaside and simply ask that they check the tide times, follow our advice and stay safe."