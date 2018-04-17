No Bank Hol' Trains North Of Lancaster

Getaway plans for one of next month's bank holiday weekends will be disrupted for anyone planning on heading north on the West Coast Main Line.

Between May 5th and 7th, trains will not run north of Lancaster and Oxenholme.

In all, Network Rail will carry out more than 820 projects across the country during the first and last weekends of the month.

The organisation says it schedules work for bank holidays as there are fewer passengers than normal on those days.

Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said: "This May, thousands of rail workers will be working round the clock to deliver crucial upgrades to the rail network as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

"This huge investment programme will provide faster, better services and help relieve over-crowding to respond to the huge growth on Britain's railways.

"While most of the network is open for business as usual, some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this May."

Further afield, other work between May 5th and 7th will affect Liverpool's mainline services - which will be reduced, some being replaced by buses or diverted via Manchester.

Significant work in the south of Scotland between Glasgow and Edinburgh means East Coast services will start and terminate at Edinburgh.

Rail connections to the UK's busiest airport, Heathrow, will be severed on May 6th, when there will also be no trains serving London Paddington.

During May's second bank holiday weekend, signalling improvements at Birmingham New Street on the 26th and 27th mean London Euston-Birmingham trains will be replaced by buses between Birmingham and Coventry.

A rail replacement bus service will also be in place between Ingatestone/Billericay in Essex and London Liverpool Street throughout the second three-day weekend of the month.

Trains between Didcot and Chippenham/Bristol Parkway will be disrupted due to electrification work.