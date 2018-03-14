No Improvement Needed At Lancaster's CityBlock Site

A student accomodation provider could be set to build more across the country, thanks to the success of its Lancaster development.

CityBlock’s Penny Street site has passed an industry code of standards inspection with flying colours, with the firm now being recommended for new developments elsewhere.

The team was also credited for the "positive impact" the development has had on the city's students.



Alison Bargh, Operations Director at CityBlock, said: “It’s been a strong start to the year for CityBlock, with our successful ANUK accreditation.

"We have a proven track record of providing top quality purpose-built student accommodation and our recent ANUK accreditation is a testament to that.

"All of our accommodation is designed with student mental health and wellbeing in mind, with our residents at the heart of everything we do."