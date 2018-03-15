No Poppi Prosecution, CPS Rules

The mum of Poppi Worthington says she's "disappointed" there'll be no further review into whether anybody could be prosecuted over her daughter's death.

The latest inquest into the toddler's death in Barrow ruled it was likely she'd been sexually assaulted prior to her death.



Cumbria Police botched the initial investigation leading to CPS to decide for a fourth time that criminal charges can't be brought.



Fiona McGhie, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Poppi’s mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said on her behalf: “The latest inquest into Poppi’s death was the third time a court has found, on the balance of probabilities, that Poppi was sexually assaulted prior to death and Poppi’s mother is extremely disappointed that this is not enough for the CPS to undertake a further review of the case.



“She was also left disappointed that Poppi’s father chose to rely on his right not to answer many questions which may incriminate him at the Inquest and while she understands he was entitled to do this, she considers that the coroner’s inquiry was frustrated by this.



“The past five years have been a complete nightmare for her. Not knowing what happened to Poppi on that day, and knowing that there were evidence gathering failures by the police in the very early stages of the investigation has made things even worse. Although she is now closer to the devastating truth, it is likely that she may never get full closure on exactly what happened that night.”



Cumbria's Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster said: “Following HM Senior Coroner David Roberts’ conclusion on 15th January 2018, the matter of potential prosecution was formally referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).



“We have liaised closely with the CPS over the past two months in relation to this matter.



“Throughout our second investigation officers thoroughly explored every available line of enquiry.



”I acknowledge and respect the decision made by the CPS today.”