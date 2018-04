North Lancs Teen Reported Missing

A 16 year old north Lancashire girl has been reported missing from home.

Police say Ellie Dean is likely to be in the Lancaster or Morecambe area and was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number LC-20180416-0019.

Ellie is also asked to let police know she is safe and well if she sees their online appeal.