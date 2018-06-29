Northern Compensation Package Agreed

Train passengers with season tickets will be compensated for the Northern Rail and Network Rail debacle.

The struggling operator will also pay for a promotional campaign for the Lake District, where they haven't run a train for nearly a month.

Compensation for regular travellers who don't hold season tickets is yet to be sorted.

Travellers on Northern services on routes in Lancashire, Cumbria and Greater Manchester have suffered disruption over a long period of time due to delays to improve the line between Manchester and Blackpool and many cancellations and delays following the implementation of a new timetable on 20 May.

John Cridland, Chairman of Transport for the North, said, “We know that the past few months have been very frustrating for many northerners, with those who regularly travel by train being heavily affected. The Transport for the North board has been pressing the rail industry to adequately compensate those who have suffered the most. I’m delighted that we are now able to start doing this but there is still more work to be done.

“Compensation for season ticket holders will be administered directly by the train operating companies, with Northern and TransPennine Express due to announce details of how people can claim very soon.”