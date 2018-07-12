Northern Confirm Compensation Scheme

Northern's unveiled its compensation package for train passengers affected by its recent problems.

Just season ticket holders will be able to claim after months of delays and cancellations.

Lakes Line users suffered more than most - the struggling operator didn't even run a train on there for a month following the introduction of a new timetable.

David Brown, Managing Director at Northern said: “During the past few months many of our customers have not had the quality of service they expect. We are really sorry for this and it is only right that those season ticket customers should be compensated for the disruption they faced."

To make a claim, customers will need to submit their claim via the Northern website by Wednesday, 19 September providing proof of travel for the relevant qualifying period.

Mr. Brown added: “Customers have been affected by a number of issues during the past few months, most notably the knock-on effects of the delay to the electrification of the Blackpool to Preston Line, delays to the electrification of the Manchester to Preston via Bolton line and, of course, the problems on some routes following the introduction of the May timetable. This compensation scheme aims to provide some recompense for those whose journeys have been impacted the most.

“Whilst the interim timetable we introduced on some routes has brought much needed stability and has delivered more certainty for our customers, we absolutely recognise the impact these issues have created, would like to apologise again, and assure all customers we are doing everything we can to improve services.”

Full details of the scheme from Northern can be found below:

Northern has set two compensation levels, recognising that some customers faced disruption to their journeys prior to the introduction of new timetables on 20 May.

Level 1:

- Those who hold season tickets and have faced significant disruption on certain specified routes between 1 April 2018 and 30 June 2018 will be able to claim compensation up to the equivalent of a month of travel.

- Claimants will need to provide evidence of four weeks of travel during this period on the specified routes.

This disruption was caused by the delay to the electrification of the Blackpool to Preston line, which meant Northern had to carry out additional, unexpected training for more than 400 train drivers. As a result, some drivers were unavailable to operate train services, leading to significant disruption on a number of routes across the North West. Additionally, these routes were impacted by the May 20 timetable change.

Level 2:

- Customers who hold season tickets and have faced significant disruption on certain specified routes since the timetables changed on 20 May 2018, there will be compensation to the equivalent of a week of travel.

- Claimants will need to provide evidence of one week of travel during this period on the specified routes (including stations).

This disruption was caused as a result of the introduction of the new timetable on 20 May 2018.