Northern Publishes New Strike Timetables

Northern has released its timetables for two of the three days of RMT strike action in the coming week.

Staff will walk out again on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (19, 21 and 23 June).

It means reduced services between Lancaster and Barrow, and buses will replace all trains between Lancaster and Morecambe.

Lakes Line trains are already being replaced by buses until at least next month.

Sharon Keith, Regional Director for Northern, said: "On Tuesday and Thursday we will run around 1,200 services each day and will be concentrating our efforts on running as many services as possible between 7am and 7pm to get our customers to and from work.

"On Saturday we will focus on keeping leisure travellers on the move, but anyone travelling on the Northern network should be aware that our services will start later and finish earlier than usual.

"On each day of the strike action we will be running fewer services and expect those services we do operate to be extremely busy.

"It is, therefore, vital that anyone thinking of travelling with Northern on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday plans their journey carefully."

Full details of Northern's timetables for the days of the strike on Tuesday and Thursday can be found online at northernrailway.co.uk/strike.

Details of the timetables for Saturday will be released by the middle of the week.