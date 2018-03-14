Nurses Celebrated At Buckingham Palace

Three Morecambe Bay nurses will meet Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace later at an event celebrating the work of front line nurses.

They include Zoe Butler - a newly qualified nurse who created the 'Hot Potato' films to raise awareness about mental health.



The others are Sue Smith, Executive Chief Nurse, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT); and Lauren Mawson, Principal Lecturer from the University of Cumbria.



Zoe said: “It was a total shock when I received the invitation. I’ve only been a newly-registered nurse for six months so it is a great honour to be included in this celebration.”



Sue said: “This is a huge honour bestowed on us as representatives of the many nurses across the country engaged in excellent front line nursing. It is a huge privilege to be chosen to represent my colleagues, and I feel very lucky to have been put forward for this opportunity.”



Lauren said: “It was a big surprise to receive the invitation and I’m so pleased that I am going to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the university's contribution in supporting the apprenticeship development. It is so important that nurses get recognised for their work and it is an honour to be able to celebrate alongside them.”