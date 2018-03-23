Pensioner Dies After Morecambe Collision

A 90-year old woman has died just over six weeks after being struck by a car in Morecambe.

It happened at around 7am on February 3rd, when she was crossing Westgate.

She suffered serious injuries to her pelvis, ribs and legs and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where she died on Monday this week.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The driver of the car involved - a 51-year-old woman from Lancaster, was not injured and an investigation is continuing.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Constabulary's Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this time.

“An investigation into the nature of the collision is on-going.

“We are trying to establish the full circumstances and ask anyone who witnessed it, or saw the Fiat in the minutes before the collision, to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0331 of February 3.