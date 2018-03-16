Police Investigate Barrow "Kidnapping"

Cumbria Police is looking into a report they received that a girl was bundled into a van in Barrow last night.

Officers were told the girl - aged 11-13 - was taken on Middle White Close, just before 7pm.



It's believed it was a dark transit-type vehicle driven by someone in a balaclava.



The registration may have included JY1.



The van was reported to have driven down Mill Bank.



Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden said: “We are treating this report extremely seriously and are doing everything we can to investigate the circumstances of what we have been told.



“I am urging anyone who has information that could assist this investigation – no matter how small you may think it be – to come forward and get in touch. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the van or girl described or anything else that you thought was suspicious? Please let us know.”



Anyone with info should contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.